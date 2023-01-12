Sharon Waters had cancer surgery last year and found herself in desperate need of a blood transfusion.
Sharon Waters, Patient says “I actually received two units after my surgery and my son was at my bedside and he happens to be a nurse and he said it was like seeing my mom come back to life.”
That is why donating blood is so important. It made a major difference for Waters.
Sharon Waters says “It made me be able to start my chemo in a rapid amount of time and get the best results from it.”
January is National Blood Donor Month. This time of year, is one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply.
Max Winitz, Blood Assurance says “Numbers are usually down this time of year and we need people to roll up their sleeves and donate this life saving fluid.”
Sharon Waters says You don’t know what situation you are helping and the longevity. The lasting results.”
While most people think of trauma situations which are critical, 25 percent of the blood supply is used by patients like Sharon battling cancer..
And someone needs blood every two seconds.
Max Winitz says“There are so many patients who need blood who may not have gone through a trauma. NICU patient, patients like Sharon. A lot of patients need platelets which we are always looking for.”
Because of donors that Sharon will never know, she says anyone who rolls up a sleeve is giving an incredible gift that can change and save lives.
Sharon Waters say “Because they were able to start my treatment so quickly I have had a very positive result. The remainder of this year playing with my grandchildren. Helping out my children with their daily lives.”