A Nashville Organization called, Free Hearts, is partnering with a local group in hopes of bringing change inside the system.
'Free Hearts' is led by formerly incarcerated women who want to empower and organize families of inmates.
Members of the Nashville Group came to Chattanooga to help families here.
Gicola Lane and Jeremy White lead 'Free Hearts' in Nashville. They say this partnership could be a game changer for families here in the city.
"We know that the same things that our families are experiencing in Nashville they are experiencing here in Chattanooga," said Gicola Lane.
'Free Hearts' have seen great success there and believe it could be a critical tool for Silverdale families.
"We have seen many peole come home," said Gicola. "We have as recently as December had 4 granted clemency."
A recent lawsuit filed against Silverdale paints a disturbing picture of the conditions inside.
Families wanting help say they have reached out to various outlets, but the problem remains unsolved.
"This allows them to really put their voices together," said Lane. "It really gives them a model, resources, and tactics to use to elevate those stories to create change."
White was incarcerated 22 years. He has seen first hand the benefits of this program first-hand.
He says its important to give a voice to the voiceless letting lawmakers know these people are more than their mistakes.
"Because anytime you have individuals that have been subject to harm or systems of harm," White said. "They need to know that leadership is willing to support them and listen to what they are saying."
The Chattanooga Group, 'Concerned Citizens of Justice' is looking to join the national movement that can provide training.
They believe advocacy and education are the tools to achieve change.
"The leaders need to know and understand that are making decisions about individuals who are in these spaces they actually need the families to be present," White added.
If you would like to learn more about the local and national groups click here. .