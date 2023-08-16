More than a hundred people were standing on the stairs and street in front of city hall after walking out of Tuesday's city council meeting. They felt they were not getting answered from city council members.
On the steps of city hall many people carried signs reading, "we want answers", "justice for Purp" and "release the video". Eventually, people directed their questions to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy and Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton.
"If they had their clothes head to toe, dressed head to toe, how does their clothes come off of them, and then answer was," asked a protestor to Chief Sutton. "I said I can not answer that question for you, I was not there," she replied.
People demanded that video from the incident be released. Chief Sutton explained to the crowd that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was in charge of the investigation. The TBI was asked to investigate by Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp.
"So, any evidence any information, anything that need to be turned over for the purpose of that investigation is being handled by the TBI," said Chief Sutton. "So, where the TBI at now," questioned a protestor. "That I don't know," Chief Sutton said.
The NAACP released a statement that said, the investigation should include the immediate release of video from the Speedway cameras, dashcam, bodycam and pole cameras in the area.
"And we have a right to see the video that doesn't change what the TBI is doing," said Rev. Ann Pierre, President of the Chattanooga Chapter of NAACP.
She said this incident is a reminder why civilian oversight boards are necessary. This comes as a new Tennessee State Legislature caused Chattanooga 's Police Advisory and Review Committee to be put on pause.
"And the state of Tennessee represented by our governor is saying that you don't need oversight board, you don't need this, you don't need that. Anybody can have a gun, well what do you expect when anybody can have a gun."
Pierre said she has several concerns and questions about the officer involved shooting and how it was handled, but hopes this situation will lead to the community having a different interaction with police officers in the future.
"The NAACP is concerned about the safety of the community. Shooting people is not the right thing to do. You're supposed to arrest people and put them in custody."
The TBI will determine what led to the shooting and act only as fact finders.
They present their facts to District Attorney General Coty Wamp and then Wamp will decide if the actions were justified.