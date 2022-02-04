An InstaCart driver followed her instincts this week, and probably save a life in the process.
Jessica Higgs was taking up an order not unlike the hundreds she's done before. She does it to pay the bills, but usually stays within the city limits of Dalton.
But money was particularly tight this week. So when she noticed a delivery was going unanswered in Crandall, Georgia, something told her to take it and she did.
It was an order placed by a woman for her dad.
"This is for someone who can't shop," said Higgs. "So let me get everything I can get."
She went above and beyond for the customer, in more ways than one. When she got to the house, she immediately noticed something was wrong.
"He was just stumbling all over the place," said Higgs. "There was something different about that."
The delivery asked Higgs to leave the groceries on the front porch.
InstaCart recommends drivers only enter customers' homes if they're invited and they feel comfortable doing so.
Higgs always followed that advice, but something was telling her she should go inside.
"I used my judgment," Higgs said in a video she posted to TikTok. "And I brought the groceries inside."
That's when she smelled something incredibly potent.
"It was a pretty predominant smell," said Higgs. "That's when I realized the smell had to have been coming from the propane."
There was a gas leak inside the home. Before she completed the order, Higgs wrote to the man's daughter explaining to her what she had noticed.
A while later, she got a review from the woman telling Jessica she had sent her son to check on her dad and confirmed the tank was leaking.
"Thank you so much," she wrote in the review. "Once my son went to check on my dad, it turned out it definitely was leaking. You definitely saved my dad and younger son's life."
The woman left her a five-star review and increased her tip from $14 to $100.
"I was InstaCarting that day a lot because I was short on rent. And that just meant the world to me," said Higgs. "I'm a newly-single parent with two kids. It's hard to find a job. Every job I apply to they don't want to hire me because of my availability because I have kids."
Higgs relies on InstaCart deliveries to pay the bills. But this delivery meant so much more to her than that.
"We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others," InstaCart wrote to us in a statement. "This story touched our hearts and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica.”
Jessica said her story should be a reminder to deliver drivers nationwide to speak up because you never know when you just might save a life.
"I'm just an InstaCart worker," Higgs said in her TikTok video. "But if you see something, say something. And I did. And I'm so happy I did."