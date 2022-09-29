It wasn't a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, there are three failing inspection scores.
The Old Fort Restaurant in Cleveland scored a 62, Microtel Inn in Chattanooga scored a 63 and Fireside Grille in Chattanooga scored a 68.
At the Old Fort Restaurant on 25th Street, the inspector found containers were not dated for multiple foods.
An employee was seen eating and drinking in the kitchen.
The inspector said chemicals were stored next to clean cups and pans.
An employee did not wash their hands in between handling dirty silverware and clean silverware.
There were no handwashing signs at the sinks in the kitchen.
They noted the person in charge was not performing duties as required and they must develop a written risk control plan for every critical violation before their next inspection.
At the Microtel Inn on McCutcheon Road, the inspector found bugs around two of the rooms.
The telephones were not working in multiple rooms according to the inspector.
There were multiple smoke detectors and evacuation plans missing from multiple rooms.
The inspector said the stairway and hallway was in poor repair and a window was broken on the top floor of a stairwell.
At Fireside Grille on Cummings Highway bugs and rodent droppings were found.
The inspector said the droppings were found in the kitchen and storage area.
The inspector found a fly inside the chopped bacon product.
A used ashtray was found in the storage area too close to food products.
Food products were seen being stored on the floor.
The inspector noted there was not an adequate cleaning and sanitizing frequency for food and non-food contact surfaces.
They said there was no active managerial control over foodborne illness risk factors.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chester Frost Park 2277 N Gold Point Circle Hixson, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 68 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway Suite J Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Harrison Bay Future Ready Center 9050 Career Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Covenant Transport Co. Snack Bar 400 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Wally’s 1600 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oak Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 63 Microtel Inn 7014 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 97 Lemongrass Thai Restaurant 3536 Cummings Highway Suite 180 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Lookout Place Café 1101 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Shiny Penny 20 Belvoir Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Woodspring Suites 7710 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn 301 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Krystal CHN006 2304 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Centers 109 N Germantown Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Rescue Mission 1512 S Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Wally’s 1600 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Calvin Donaldson Elementary School 926 W 37th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 America’s Best Inn 7717 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Taco Town 5425 Highway 153 Suite 137 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Teriyaki of Japan 3992 Ringgold Road Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 87 America’s Best Value Inn & Suites 103 Patton Chapel Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Motel 6 7705 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Touchdown Wings 4921 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Southern Restaurant 7717 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec. Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Camp Columbus P.O. Box 268 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orange Grove Center Inc. 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 America’s Best Value Inn 7638 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 91 New China 8530 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mike’s Smokehouse 3147 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kumo One 6025 E Brainerd Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Travelodge 2361 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Southern Restaurant 7717 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The 107 LLC 2255 Center Street Suite 107 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Element Hotel Pool 2312 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Valleybrook Club 180 Valleybrook Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Rileigh & Company, LLC 1812 Mulberry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower School 1009 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Billiard Club 725 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 D’zar Threading and Spa 4613 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Stevarino’s 325 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper School 1219 W Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Subway 115 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Whitebird 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Haven’s Diner 4817 Highway 58 Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dealer’s Auto Auction 2120 Stein Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Out To Lunch 2114 Chapman Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Stevarino’s Bar 325 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sidetrack 3514 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Waffle House #555 7047 Amin Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Carleigh Mae’s Grubhouse 2511 Riverside Drive B-1 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Subway 115 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Brewhaus Bar 224 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sushi City 6921 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Vine Street Market Bakery 1313 Hanover Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper School 1219 W Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Brewhaus 224 Frazier Aveneu Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McDonald’s #25431 156 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Armando’s East Brainerd 8018 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Fogon 8023 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Tacos El Tote 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Rafael’s 3877 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Texas Roadhouse #631 5362 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 98 El Maguey #3 8523 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
Bradley County
- 93 Blythe-Bower Elementary 604 20th Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 90 Candy’s Creek Cherokee School 4445 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Rebel Drive-In 1010 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Blythe – Head Start 1075 Blythe Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 91 Blythe-Bower Elementary Cafeteria 604 20th Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 78 Candy’s Creek Cherokee Cafeteria 4445 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Bradley Co. Vocational 1000 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Bradley High School 1000 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Bradley High School 1000 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Joe Bear Coffee Shop 1000 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bradley Mobile Café 1000 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 94 Cracker Barrel #21 1650 Clingan Ridge NW Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Hopewell Elementary School 5350 Freewill Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lost Boys Tattoo Co. 2501 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 88 Naan House 2151 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Sharon’s Adult Day Center Kitchen 5212 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Outback Steakhouse #4350 536 Paul Huff NW Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Cleveland Middle School Cafeteria 3635 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Donna’s Busy Bees 330 Aslin Meadows Cleveland, TN
- 86 Clarion Inn Pool 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 62 The Old Fort Restaurant 1422 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Cleveland Middle School 3635 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Owl’s Nest Kitchen 271 Ashlin Meadows Cleveland, TN
- 99 East Cleveland Early Childhood Center 1450 Strawberry Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Lee University – Subway 120 11th Street Lee University NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Sandella’s 345 Church Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Einstein Bros Bagels 1250 Parker Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Tacos El Porky 845 Wildwood Avenue SE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Starbucks Coffee #10211 653 W Inman Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Zaxby’s #04201 2481 Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 98 Long John Silvers 8294 2837 LaFayetter Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Subway (LaFayette Road) 2176 2598 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Battlefield Elementary School 1101 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Waffle House (Hwy 41) 592 11292 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Tiger Creek Elementary School 134 Rhea McClanahan Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Woodstation Elementary School 3404 Colber Hollow Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 The Shop by Stevie & the Moon 12058 S Main Street Trenton, GA
- 84 The 1945 at Trenton Golf Club 2060 Back Valley Road Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Vault 30705 LLC 121 E Market Street Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 84 Wanda’s Restaurant 20 Pinoak Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 94 Taco Bell – Chickamauga 15 major James Clark Gordon Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 93 Jack’s Family Restaurant 201 Church Street Chickamauga, GA
- 96 El Trio Mexican Restaurant 2643 N 27 Highway Unit B LaFayette, GA
- 97 Taco Bell 902 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 95 Sonic Drive-In LaFayette 313 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Beyer’s Smokehouse 2661 N Highway 27 LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Antioch Elementary School 1819 Riverbend Road Dalton, GA