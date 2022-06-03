Mtn Dew has an outpost opening that is just outside of Mountain City, Tennessee.
If you didn’t know, Mtn Dew started in Tennessee and they’ve decided that they want to preserve and protect the wonderful outdoors located on Doe Mountain.
"MTN DEW Outpost honors DEW fans' bold approach to flavor and outdoor adventure," MTN DEW chief marketer Pat O'Toole says in a press release. "The mountain projects we've funded, along with the variety of activities we're offering fans, back our commitment to helping nature lovers access more of the great outdoors. In addition to mountain activities we're hosting, this is the first time we're offering fans the opportunity to try never-released flavors at the MTN DEW Outpost Flavor Adventure. Fans can sample six new flavors and vote for their favorite, helping MTN DEW decide whether any of these flavors will be released in the future."