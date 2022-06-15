Mothers stood in front of the Chattanooga City Council to address the on-going gun violence in the city.
Concerned and grieving mothers who have lost a child to gun violence say something needs to be done.
One mother said part of the city council's responsibility is to regulate public health & safety, but there has been no solutions about the rise in gun violence.
She said being told cameras that residents have paid for didn't work for weeks is not only unacceptable, but a failure of council and others in leadership in times of uncertainty and crisis.
She expressed that maybe you think it won't happen to you, but you couldn't be more wrong.
She said just a week after the McCallie Avenue shooting, a 72-year-old man was shot and killed and another women was injured.
“Keep in mind this shooting and the one in Mary’s were less than two miles away from where Mayor Kelly and first lady Ginny both live. Not even the mayor can escape the reality of what is going on."
One of the concerned mothers went on to say that she would like to see Mayor Kelly more on an effort in these situations.
She said solutions aren't lacking in this city, but simply the political will is lacking and grieving mothers are demanding collaboration to help fix the problem.
She mentioned that she has spent the week researching successful programs across the country that could be used in Chattanooga and emailed out the programs to the council and other city leaders.