The mother of a Jasper Middle School student says her daughter and four friends were called racial slurs and threatened to be shot and killed and nothing was done about it.
Samantha Robinson tells us her 12 year old daughter hasn't felt safe at school, since she and her friends started getting harassed back in February.
Robinson says she has pleaded to the Marion County school board to do something about it.
"At this point we just need to hold the adults and the child accountable for what happened," said Robinson.
Robinson says it all started on the playground in February while her 6th grade daughter and her friends were playing football. Her daughter told her members on the other team were calling them the N word while playing.
The daughter said one boy was the main bully who threatened her during the game.
"When our kids are winning the game is when he decides to say "back in the day you would have been shot for that," said Robinson.
Robinson says following the incident the alleged bully was suspended but when he returned to school the racial slurs and threats kept coming.
After a third incident in May, Robinson and several parents reached out to the Marion County School District Superintendent, Mark Griffen.
Griffen told Robinson the student would be expelled and would not be coming back to Jasper Middle School in the Fall.