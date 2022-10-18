A roller skate company in Chattanooga that rents and sells skates is accused of fraud by several people across the country. The owner was listed as Forbes 30 under 30 after launching the company in 2019.
Moonlight Roller's actual location in Chattanooga has been cleared out, however, the CEO's attorney said they are still in business online.
A slew of accusations have been made online against Moonlight Roller's CEO Adrienne Cooper.
On Redditt, dozens of people have complained that Cooper owes them or owed them money.
Morgan Rigaud with Skate Downtown Cincinnati (a fiscally sponsored project of the Cincinnati Parks Foundation) claims Moonlight Roller owes them a $5,000 deposit.
Rigaud said they wanted Moonlight Roller to do a pop up skate shop with skate rentals on October 14th for the Cincinnati Skate Festival.
"Hours passed, hours passed, finally the party ended (and) we have no rentals. She just didn't show up at all."
Cooper told Local 3 News over the phone she had car issues. She plans to pay Rigaud and said she sent Skate Cincinnati an email on Monday in regards to the deposit.
"Obviously we will be processing a refund for your (Skate Downtown Cincinnati) deposit at once, please send me the name and address you would like a check to be mailed and I am happy to send a cashier's check your way," said Cooper.
Former furloughed employees of Moonlight River also accused Cooper of writing checks that bounced.
Cooper blamed that on supply chain issues.
"Everyone has already been paid. Our company has been struggling for a minute, pretty bare bones on inventory for a while," explained Cooper. We confirmed the former employees have been recently paid.
Court documents stated that SP-Terri is suing Moonlight Roller as well. The company designs boots for ice skates.
"We are currently owed a substantial amount of money under the contract but it is currently under litigation and I am not free to discuss the details," said Bill Fauver, the President of SP-Teri.
Grindstone, which said they collaborated with Moonlight Roller to make a roller skate boot, sent us a message which said Moonlight owes them $45,000.
Cooper's attorney Andrew Bateman told us they deny the allegations made by SP-Teri and they will be pursuing all legal remedies available to it. Bateman also said they have no comment on the Grindstone matter at this time.
"I am just sick over it, we might not ever see that money again," said Rigaud.
We are looking into whether criminal charges have been filed against the company. Adrienne Cooper told us she plans to pay everyone back and has the money to do so.