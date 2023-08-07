Dade County’s powerlines and trees caused major traffic delays and damage.
Power lines or low-hanging wires still pose a huge threat after a storm.
A downed tree left power lines on the ground at one family's home.
The clean-up process took longer because they had to wait for Georgia power to clear debris.
"We're constantly going without power,” said Jackie chambers.
Crews spent the afternoon clearing out debris.
Georgia Power crews are working around the clock to restore power.
"right now, we're just staying outside because it's too hot inside the house with no ac, but I have a generator going trying to keep the kids pacified."
Here's some advice to remember while crews work to clear out downed lines:
-assume power lines are live. Never touch any downed or low-hanging lines.
-never attempt to perform electrical repairs.
-and use care when using a generator. These can be harmful.
To report a power outage to Georgia Power, you can call 888-891-0938.