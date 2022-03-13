Happy Pi Day! Math enthusiasts and plenty of students know all about the day that celebrates the irrational number that never ends. Going out 31 decimal places, here's how it starts: 3.1415926535897932384626433832795. If you want to appreciate what it looks like to the 10,000th digit, click here.
