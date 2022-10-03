Starting at Midnight on October 4th, UTC will hold a 24hour fundraiser, in hopes the entire Mocs family will come together to raise $500,000.
Kim White, Director of Advancement for UTC said it's the fundraiser is a way to get people engaged and involved and support the needs of the university.
Mocs Give Day started in 2020. It's a virtual fundraiser to benefit different departments and programs on campus. Five UTC colleges have a dollar for dollar match up to $10,000 on Mocs Give Day.
"So, if you're someone who graduated from arts and sciences or from business school it's a way to give back there. If you love athletics and we have such a great football and basketball team, a way to give back is the MOCS club so there's no limit of things that you can get involved in and donated to tomorrow," said White.
She said donations to the college and scholarship funds help keep tuition lower. Some of the funds raised will also go to programs like the Student Emergency Fund.
"It was set up right before COVID to help students that have unexpected expenses."
The program has provided funding to students who lost jobs due to the pandemic, students who left abusive situations and needed temporary housing assistance and other difficult financial situations.
"President Randy Boyd has come and said this is an important thing for the campus, it's important to support students so if you'll raise $50,000 tomorrow I will give another $50,000," explained White.
White said students and faculty can expect some fun and exciting events on campus Tuesday from 9am to 2pm.
"I'm looking forward to a great celebration to say we blew the top off our goal and so we have an even bigger goal next year."
If you'd like to take part in the 24 hour fundraiser, click here.