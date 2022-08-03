Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the final push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime--baseball.
Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from many generous donors and volunteers, Miracle League of Chattanooga was not only able to construct one of the finest baseball fields in the country, but also build a multipurpose field and playground for kids of all abilities.
Located at Warner Park, the Miracle League Complex was thoughtfully designed and constructed to accommodate a broad range of activities in a safe, secure and nurturing environment.
On Sept. 17, 2022, the community will come together to celebrate the past and look forward to a bright and hopeful future.
Whether you are a player, a buddy, volunteer, or fan - you are welcome to join!
it will be an experience you will never forget. You will see first hand why this special place IS where dreams come true, and miracles happen with every swing of the bat.
Click here to enjoy the 5th anniversary video.
Learn more, including how to register for the Fall Season, its website or contact Tori Glover at tglover@ymcachattanooga.org.
Event Details:
Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Miracle League Complex at Warner Park
9a.m.–2p.m.
Event is free to participants, families, volunteers, supporters & community.
Games, food, photo opportunities and much more!