These twin doctors may have you doing a double take.
Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom, CHI Memorial says “We decided let’s get on there because we thought we were unique as African Americans and had a story to tell. People would see us and hopefully be inspired.”
Doctors Jeremy and Jermaine Hogstrom with CHI Memorial are hoping to change the face of medicine and improve the lives of those in underserved communities. They decided to use social media to help them do that.
Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom says “That’s what we started with. We posted it for the fun of it and woke up the next morning and started seeing these numbers. We didn’t know we asked our sister. She said those are views. We said those are views.?”
Those views are helping them reach more people. They both had other interests at first, but soon discovered their love of medicine and science.
“Along the way we essentially found ourselves in the science realm of things. We both liked it. We both fell in love with the idea of medicine and what that could provide for the community.”
These twin doctors say they hope to show others this path is also possible for them. While helping improve the health disparities in our inner-city communities.
Disparities like these:
* African Americans have the highest death rate and shortest survival rate of cancer
* Are 1.4 times as likely to have high blood pressure
*Twice as likely to have diabetes
*20 percent more likely to report having serious psychological distress
*Have higher infant mortality rates
To change that.
Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom, CHI Memorial says “Access to education, access to healthcare, poverty, access to the right food.”
Those changes won’t happen overnight, but these doctors plan to continue using their voice and platform to make a difference.
Dr. Jemaine Hogstrom says
“Being able to relate and sharing our journey and path. Definitely unique for us to be here together. A platform for people to relate to as well as relate to us as medical professionals.
