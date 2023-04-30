Good afternoon, what a beautiful Sunday so far in the weather world! As the rest of the day progresses, a few spotty showers will be possible from late afternoon through this evening as a little wave drops down into our area from the northwest. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s. Clouds will then gradually decrease again in the overnight hours with cool lows from about 40-45 for most locations.
We will have really nice weather for the first days of May. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. All three days will be breezy with wind from the west on Monday and Tuesday and from the northwest on Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal with highs near 67.
Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s. It’ll still be mostly sunny with a small chance for a PM spotty shower. Then, scattered showers and the possibility of a storm will return for both Friday and Saturday with highs at 71 and 74, respectively.