Michelle Heron joined Local 3 News in June 2014 and co-anchors Local 3 News Today. She helps viewers start their day from 5:00 to 7:00 each weekday morning.
Michelle has covered some of the Chattanooga area’s biggest stories over the years including the July 16th terrorist attacks, Woodmore Elementary School bus crash, and Easter 2020 tornadoes. Michelle’s passion for investigating and storytelling has won her numerous awards including Edward R. Murrow awards in 2020 and 2021 with late Chief Photographer Lee Broome.
Michelle comes to Local 3 News from Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga where she handled Communications and Marketing. Prior to that, she worked as an anchor and reporter at WYMT in Hazard, Kentucky, and WKAG in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. She also worked at WZTV-FOX17 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Michelle is currently pursuing a Master's in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. She has earned a Bachelor of Arts from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She also attended Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee where she was a member of the co-ed cheerleading team.
Michelle grew up moving around internationally with her mother and sister during her father’s 20+ career with the United States Army.
She enjoys traveling and cooking with her dogs, Reno & Vegas.