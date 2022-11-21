National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support. They are always available to help a loved one, a friend, or yourself. Also, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network Crisis Text Line: Text "TN" to 741-741 to be connected to a crisis counselor.
The line will provide immediate support and referrals for suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, child and domestic abuse, substance abuse, eating disorders, human trafficking and more.
Mobile Crisis Unit Hotline: 423-634-8995
Mobile Crisis Unit (MCU) provides a 24-hour crisis response system for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The program provides assessments, triage, and access to appropriate levels of care.
Self-Harm Hotline: 1-800-DONT CUT (1-800-366-8288)
Tennessee Crisis Response Network: 1-800-792-1033
Youth Villages Mobile Crisis Response: 866-791-9225
Mental Health Association of East Tennessee: www.mhaet.com
The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee is a 501 (C)3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating the community about mental health issues.
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network: tspn.org
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) is the statewide public-private organization responsible for implementing the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention as defined by the 2001 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.