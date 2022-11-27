The Owner of Seahorse Snacks, Stacey Martin, was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation called, CDH1.
This cancer is the 5th most common type of cancer worldwide, and the 3rd most deadly.
Martin says because this disease is so rare, its often hard for doctors to detect.
She discovered she was 1 out of 9 million people to carry this rare genetic mutation.
Martin says her mother tested positive and there was a 50% chance she could carry the gene too.
"So I just thought I've always been the underdog, I can beat the odds. I just wanted to get tested and move on with my life," she said.
This unique mutation put Martin at a higher risk of Gastric Cancer.
Doctor's gave her a choice. Either she undergo monthly health visits to detect the disease, or have her stomach completely removed.
"Because it's so rare, and because stomach cancer is aggressive, it's usually diagnosed in the late stages," Martin explained. "It's hard to find people that actually have this."
Removing her stomach was a big decision at the time, but a preventative measure she's grateful for.
"I didn't want to always be waiting, or always thinking like did they not find it, is it there," Martin said.
She says after doctors removed her stomach they found 17 spots of cancer.
Now, just like a seahorse, she lives without a stomach.
"I have to chew my food really well because that's where the breakdown occurs now," she explained.
It's a procedure that has granted her more time, and space to inspire others.
"The seahorses don't have stomachs, and then this color, this lavendar liac peri-winkle color of stomach cancer awareness," Martin said pointing out her product. "It ties it all together."
Martin started her business in March of 2021. She carries an arrangement of different nuts with an assortment of flavors.
"So basically I created these snacks, as a way of sharing my love of food, and my story with the world," she expressed.
She says anyone living with or without this mutation can enjoy her snacks.
"I don't like boring snacks, because I eat all the time. I want to find something I still wanted to eat, and that is this," she stated.
Since then, her company is one of many in Chattanooga that aims to raise awareness about this rare disease.
"Being an example of a successful person without a stomach and you can do anything," she said. "I was so afraid I didn't know how my life would be after this diagnosis."
Martin is part of a study with the National Institute of Health. She is helping scientist learn other ways to cure this mutation.
Click here to learn more about her products and ways to support her mission.