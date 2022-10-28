Recent data shows the median price of homes in Chattanooga is up nearly 18 percent from last year.
According to a local broker, homes under $500,000 are flying off the market the fastest. Those homes are climbing in price the most.
Houses in the Chattanooga area are a hot commodity which is why prices have raised to a high of 17.8 percent.
Doug Lawrence, a broker with The Lawrence Team, gave Local 3 News some insight.
"It's economic,when you have a higher demand than you have supply it forces prices to go up," said Lawrence.
He said there is only a two month supply of inventory versus the average six month supply showing how great the demand is. He states the demand is greater for a few reasons.
"When COVID started in early 2020s so many market dynamics changed," said Lawrence.
He said people working remotely wanted to buy a home which decreased housing availability.
Those who are able to work remotely from out of state came here.
He estimated around 10,000 families have moved into the area in the last few years.
"Took the opportunity to move to Chattanooga simply because what a great place to live," said Lawrence.
Even with housing being more expensive, he said it is better to buy than to rent because there is an apartment boom too.
"Instead of paying your landlord's mortgage- which you are doing if you are a renter-you are going to be paying your mortgage and increasing your net worth," said Lawrence.
He also advises to buy now versus later because interest rates are expected to go down in March from 7 percent to 4 percent. He said if this happens he expects houses to be in higher demand which would affect your bottom dollar.
"Buy the house now, even if you have to pay a little more interest and then refinance in March when interest rates come down," said Lawrence.
