STOLEN TRUCK: This truck was stolen last night from Lowes in Athens TN. If you see this truck or have any information contact McMinn Co Dispatch at 423-745-3222 or message the Sheriff here. Image provided by the owner.
Breaking News
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 15°
L 9°
12°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 12°
L 7°
6°
Athens
Cloudy
H 11°
L 8°
10°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 15°
L 9°
11°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 15°
L 9°
11°
Dalton
Sunny
H 15°
L 8°
14°
Dayton
Haze
H 4°
L 1°
1°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 15°
L 9°
11°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 11°
L 8°
10°
Pikeville
Haze
H 4°
L 1°
1°
Summerville
Sunny
H 18°
L 9°
16°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 15°
L 9°
11°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 15°
L 9°
11°