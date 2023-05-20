It's been only a few days since the tragic car wreck in McMinn County which took the lives of two teenagers and injured two other students.
Saturday McMinn County High School held their graduation ceremony and honored the two souls who left them far too soon.
Graduates, parents and faculty of McMinn County Schools knew Saturday should be a time to come together and celebrate the successes and accomplishments of the 2023 class.
But the passing of 17-year-old Cameron Bohannon and 18-year-old Robert Hicks has now brought the community together for another reason.
"I think the great thing about our community is the bonds we have together, we always rally around each other, we try to love and support each other in good times and bad," said Joe Young, Principal of McMinn County High School.
Joe Young tells us Hicks and Bohannon will be honored at Saturday's graduation.
Out of respect for family and friends he asked us not to film the ceremony.
"Today will be a day where we celebrated some great accomplishments from our student body, but also a day where we're dealing with the tragedy that occurred. And we'll just try our best to love and support the families the faculty and the students here," said Young.
While the loss of Bohannon and Hicks clearly weighed heavy on the community, many students and families looked hopeful for what their futures might bring.
Young says all four students involved in the wreck were loved and respected by those who knew them.
"They played an integral roll in the things that we do here at McMinn County High School, we're going to support and love and try to be there for all four of the families that are involved in this as we go day by day," said Young.