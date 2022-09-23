Lollypop Farm in Upstate New York rescued more than 800 animals that were in a neglect and cruelty hoarding case. Of those animals, rats and mice are now available for adoption at McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
Some of the rodents are skittish because of the abuse, but they are mostly loving. New owners would just need to be patient.
“Smitty” the rat is curious, intelligent, and kind and you would never guess he has been abused.
He along with eleven other rats and five mice have had a tough journey before arriving to McKamey Animal Center.
"Our friends at Lollypop Farm out of Rochester New York reached out to us earlier this year they had been called about a mass hoarding case in Upstate New York,” said Savannah Shoemaker, the Digital Marketing Coordinator at McKamey.
Lollypop Farm rescued more than 800 animals from the World of Wildlife Educational Encounters in Marion, New York. They sent those animals to shelters across the country to place them in loving homes.
The hoarded rats and mice that came to McKamey are healthy now, but a few months ago it was a different story.
"A hundred to a tank, one on top of another, the tanks were covered in feces and they were dehydrated,” described Ashley Zeh, the Director of Communications and events at Lollypop Farm. She witnessed the animal abuse and authorities launched an investigation into the facility in Upstate New York before rescuing those animals.
Zeh said the woman police said is responsible faces ten counts of animal cruelty charges. The woman’s fate is to be determined, but the lives of the rodents have already been impacted.
"They deserve a good quality of life,” said Zeh.
Lollypop Farm nursed the mice and rats back to health before they were taken in by McKamey.
"We really just did what we could to help out,” said Shoemaker.
She said McKamey has been helping the rodents to socialize over the past week and now they are ready for adoption. Their fee is ten dollars.
"They've come from deplorable conditions and what they really need now more than ever is just love and support from people that want to bring them into their home and show them that,” said Shoemaker.
She said the rodents are fully vaccinated and asks people to stop by McKamey Animal Center and give them a forever home. They may not be the usual pet, but they bond very well with humans!
Click on this link to fill out an application.