The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga will continue to offer vaccinations for Bordetella, or kennel cough, as cases of the illness rise in the local community.
The events are open to all Hamilton County residents and are hosted Wednesdays at the center from 1pm to 5pm, no appointment necessary.
The vaccine is $20.
MAC says they have no active cases in the facility so far and will continue to take precautionary measures to protect their animals, like daily kennel disinfections and immediately vaccinating animals during intake.
Emergency intakes will continue to be by appointment only. For more information, call 423-305-6500.