Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp is proposing a new position within county government focused entirely on collecting and analyzing data.
Wamp made the proposal during Wednesday's regular county commission meeting.
"It's our belief that this is a position that would inform our ability to make the wisest decisions moving forward," said Wamp.
The position would be supported using the county's allocation of the state's opioid abatement funds, money the state received and is allocating to counties to offset costs state and county governments incurred while responding to the opioid epidemic.
If approved, the county's data analyst would be primarily responsible for collecting and analyzing data to apply for grants that could be used to combat the opioid crisis.
Wamp said the position could also be used to decipher data for other parts of county government.
"My vision would be that this person, who would be hired through a formal process, would be, in effect, the catch-all data person for county government," said Wamp.
David Roddy, Mayor Wamp's special advisor who has also served as the chief of police for the Chattanooga Police Department, is leading the push for the proposal on behalf of the county mayor's office.
"I would much rather have an individual who can help us understand what we have done that achieved success and also what we've done that didn't," said Roddy. "But there is significant opportunities across the board in county government to use data to actually help us find grants in the entire county."
If approved, commissioners would set aside $140,000 annually for the position, including benefits. That money would be available for 18 years, which is how long the state would allocate the funds to Hamilton County. The total of that allocation could total millions, Wamp said Wednesday.
"We've needed to do this for a long time, said Commissioner David Sharpe. "A lot of our systems are like paper systems."