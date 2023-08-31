On Overdose Awareness Day, Mayor Wamp joined forces with the Sheriff and District Attorney to present their plan on fighting the opioid crisis in the county.
Hamilton County will receive millions of dollars from Tennessee over the next 18 years, with some funding already being used.
"I want our county to be the worst place in America to sell fentanyl and any other deadly drugs. Ultimately, he will arrest them and she will prosecute them," Mayor Wamp says as he points to Sheriff Garrett and DA Wamp. "This ought to be the worst place in America to sell fentanyl," he continues.
The Mayor announced an opioid prosecutor, two partnerships with the Sheriff's Office, a counselor position in the health department, and overdose alert system, and a community response grant for organizations tackling the crisis. He says he wants to take advantage of the funding given to the county.
Some of that money was given to the District Attorney's Office for the county's first Chief Opioid Prosecutor. Jamie Pulido was appointed earlier this summer. DA Wamp says Pulido will prosecute the highest level drug dealers, who can be charged with second degree murder if they can prove the drugs resulted in death.
"The drug dealers are the offenders that are killing the most people in this county every year by far. On average, six times as many people die from drug overdose in this county as they do from violent crime," says DA Wamp. "If we see you and you have 300 fentanyl pills or 36 bindles of heroin, you will go to prison for the longest time the law allows."
Mayor Wamp and Sheriff Austin Garrett will expand the re-entry program at the jail. Programs like cosmetology, electrical, welding, and carpentry will be available for inmates to participate in, set to begin in September.
They will also launch a Medication-Assisted Treatment pilot program in the jail, providing medical assistance, counseling, and behavior therapies for those incarcerated that suffer from substance misuse.
"We have an opportunity and I think an obligation to do everything we can to make them successful when they re-enter society," says Sheriff Garrett.
In the Hamilton County Health Department, a social counselor role will be added to the Parents as Teachers Program. The social counselor will visit homes where the parents suffer from addiction and dependency.
"By offering support services, this individual will help families engage with each other in positive and healthy ways," says a spokesperson for Mayor Wamp.
County leaders are working on an Overdose Alert System, which will notify the public when there is a spike in overdoses in the community. The County Mayor's Office will work with the Medical Examiner's Office, Emergency Services, and the Health Department.
Mayor Wamp says he wants to support local groups working to fight the crisis. $500,000 in grant funds will be available for organizations to apply for.
"We're throwing everything at this problem that we can. Ultimately, it's life or death. There's one pill away from a loved one not coming home," says Wamp. "What we need to do is tell the story of these mothers and fathers who had their lives ripped apart because one day a kid who they thought had gotten over substance abuse took one pill."