Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged assault that happened between a student and teacher at South Pittsburg Elementary School.
Marion County Schools Superintendent Mark Griffith said he was informed on January 27 that during lunch, the school's physical education teacher escorted the student to another table for misbehaving.
Griffith said during the escorting process, the teacher made physical contact with the student.
“Actually, kind of nudged him that way, pushed him and he kind of got off balanced and hit the table,” Griffith said.
Following the incident, Griffith set up a meeting with the teacher and the administration at South Pittsburg Elementary School.
“The PE Teacher obviously brought a TEA rep in from the teacher's union and we had a conversation and got her statement as far as what transpired in that,” Griffith said.
A decision was made to allow the teacher to continuing working while the investigation is underway.
We are not identifying the teacher due to no criminal charges being filed at this time.
“We have spoken with law enforcement and they are aware of the situation as well as our insurance company to put them on notice for liability reasons. We are pushing forward with the investigation and hopefully have to facts closed out by the end of next week,” Griffith said.
Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the district attorney has been notified about the investigation.
Also, that it is still an open investigation and will be presented to a grand jury when it is finished.