The family of Aaron Pursely says he is home and recovering after being shot three times. His cousin Amber Kilgore says he was shot in the hand, shoulder, and abdomen. She adds because of the injuries to his hand the doctors had to amputate his middle finger. "It's just kind of a surreal moment like is this really happening to someone in our family," said Kilgore. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says the incident appears to have started as a domestic dispute between Gary Barnett, and his estranged wife Regina Barnett who had an active restraining order against him. "If you are having issues leave everybody else out of it settle it on your own don't harm anyone else," said Kilgore. Sheriff Burnett says after killing his estranged wife he killed her daughter and her three grandchildren. "They were very sweet kids and well behaved I just can't imagine what their final moments were like," said Kilgore. At this time no funeral arrangements have been set up. The family adds Pursely lost everything in the fire and the family hopes the community will step up and donate any clothes or shoes for him.
