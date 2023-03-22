Representatives from the London Parade office and the city of London talk Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the Hayes Concert Hall while presenting the Marching Mocs with their official invitation to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade. Left to Right: Senior Patron Duncan Sandys, former Lord Mayor of the City of Westminster, Kenyon Wilson. Interim Music Department Head, Jerold Hale, Provost, Pamela Riggs Gelasco, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences, band members Justin Haynes, Matthew Warren and Dylan Campbell, Randall Coleman, Director of Bands, Robert Truan, Assistant Director of Bands, Ethan McDaniel, adjunct instructor and director of the Percussion Ensemble and Bob Bone, parade founder and chair