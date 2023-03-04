March 2023 proclaimed Hamilton County History Month

March 2023 is now officially Hamilton County History Month.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, "Hamilton County, Tennessee has played a significant role in the story of America. Countless individuals have helped shape the county through their leadership and achievements in many professions, including public service, military, entertainment, and athletics.
Wamp shared shared the announcement in honor of the memory of the historic individuals who have influenced the county, the county is officially proclaiming March 2023 as Hamilton County History Month.