A Georgia appeals court ruling is now allowing counties to offer early voting this Saturday in the state's senate runoff election between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Republicans argued state law prohibits voting on Saturday if there is a state holiday on the Thursday or Friday before. Democrats said that applies only to elections, and not run-offs, such as this.
We've looked into why most northwest Georgia counties will not offer early voting in the race, this weekend.
Catoosa County is one of the areas choosing to keep election sites closed this coming Saturday.
Spokesperson for the county, John Pless, says the decision boils down to the timing of the election.
"It's two days after Thanksgiving, people are out of town visiting with family, they have personal obligations, it's virtually impossible to muster enough people to man the two precincts we're going to have open for the election," said Pless.
Board members from Dade, Murry, Walker and Whitfield counties have also opted out of Saturday early voting.
Besides being too close to Thanksgiving and lack of staffing, Pless believes those counties do not have time to get the polls together in such short notice.
"There just want enough time, I mean this was a decision that was made just a week prior to, and that week prior to is also a holiday week, a lot of people are off this week or they get off Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving," said Pless.
Pless says the petition seems to indicate the democratic party believes Saturday voting would be advantageous for their candidate.
"It's important that all people are able to vote especially people who took advantage of Saturday voting because of work or other personal responsibilities," said Pless.
He says larger counties near metro areas will likely be open Saturday. But points out Catoosa and other counties in northwest Georgia do not have the population to necessitate a Saturday vote.
Pless says the ruling has brought to light the ambiguity of the voting law and assumes changes will be coming.
"It wouldn't be surprising to see the Georgia general assembly reconvene on this issue come next year, and try to make the law a little more clearer in terms of Saturday voting," said Pless.
For those in Catoosa County, early voting starts on Monday and runs to Friday next week. They have one voting location at the Ringold Freedom Center and another at the Westside precinct on Lake View Drive.
The actual Election Day is December 6th.