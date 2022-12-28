A Soddy-Daisy man has been arrested for attempted first degree murder after he stabbed a man leaving a store Monday.
According to the arrest report, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy responded to the 200 block of Montlake Road in Soddy Daisy just after 4:00 Monday afternoon in reference to a stabbing.
The man's girlfriend told law enforcement 42-year-old Donald "Scottie" Trivett stabbed him in the back as he was walking out of the Mountain General Store.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Trivett was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder.