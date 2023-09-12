The flag pole on top of The Dome Building in Downtown Chattanooga has not flown a flag since last year. Now, the pole has been repaired...without using a crane or lift- just a man brave enough to climb it.
Mike Hertig, who is a flagpole climber, said that the cable broke on the pole and it's his job to climb to the top and repair it.
"We just know that the citizens of chattanooga love the flag, so we are trying to fix it," said Robert Fisher, a co-owner of the building.
Mike Hertig said, "It needs to get done. A lot of times you can’t access it with a crane or any lift so the easiest way is to climb it."
When asked if he ever gets scared doing repairs like this, Hertig said, "Deathly afraid, deathly afraid…you have to be cautious, otherwise it can get dangerous."
Watching sombody do this is not something you see everyday. Employees of the building gathered outside to watch and take pictures of Hertig scaling the pole.
"It’s exciting because it’s a little bit dangerous!" Fisher said.
The top of the pole is about 240 feet from the ground. It stands tall on top of one of Chattanooga’s most historic buildings.
“The flagpole is about 50 years old, the building goes back to 1892," Fisher said.
Hertig said this pole in particular is "a little funny" because it goes through the roof of the dome, but that it shouldn't be a problem. Other factors like the height and wind speed were no problem for Hertig.
"I'd be pretty scared, myself, climbing that," Fisher said. "It’s so high and the wind and what not.”
Though job is nerve wracking, Hertig said there are some exciting elements, like being able to travel to new cities.
"You get to see a lot of cool things that you can’t get from another angle," Hertig said.
Mr. Flagpole Maintenance is the name of Hertig's company. He said he is based out of Atlanta, GA and Northern, NJ, but has traveled to many different places for work.