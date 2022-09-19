A man from Chattanooga traveled across the pond, all to pay his final respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Timothy Daugherty said it has always been his dream to attend Her Majesty's funeral, and he finally did it Monday.
As her casket was ushered through the streets of London, Daugherty was in the crowd with tears in his eyes as Queen Elizabeth made her way to her final resting place.
"There were thousands of people around me and nobody said a word," he said. "It was quiet as a pin drop. No one said a word."
A loyal royalist, Daugherty said he paid $1,600 on flights and a hotel. He waited for almost a day just to see a glimpse of the queen's casket.
"She's just been a true encourager to people," he said. "She's been a woman of faith and a lot of her people look up to her as a mother and a grandmother."
The queen was a beloved leader not just of her own people, but of people around the world.
She was England's longest-serving monarch and famously was the first royal woman to serve in the military.
"People came out not because they were forced to, but because they wanted to," said Ruby Choudhury, a history professor at UTC. "She covered a long history of turmoil and instability. She was the one stable area that people could turn to."
But through it all, Choudhury said she remained a source of strength, and emerged from every tragedy stronger and more admired than before.
"You don't have to be a rampant royalist in order to understand that she was an identity that people embraced," she said.
Daugherty agrees.
"I'm just thankful I've got the opportunity to do this," he said. "To experience something I'll probably never see again and many of us will probably never see again."