EMS Week is May 21-27, a time when organizations and agencies across the United States take a moment to say 'thank you.'
They are often the first people to arrive when someone calls for help.
In between calls and shifts, Hamilton County EMS workers paused for a hearty breakfast. It's one of several ways organizations and agencies across Hamilton County said 'thank you' this week for their life saving work.
"It's a great second family that you didn't know you had," Blake Smith said.
Smith has dedicated his career to helping others for more than a decade. Thje 33 year old is a Lieutenant with Hamilton County EMS.
"It's a very rewarding job and a great career to be into, having a second family and being able to help patients when they're in need," he said.
His calm demeanor and medical traning help save lives for those in emergencies.
"That time that we have with them, it may be five minutes, it may be an hour, to be able to make their day better and bring them some peace in their time of need," Smith added.
His live for helping others runs deep, dating back three generations. His grandfather owned one of the first ambulances in Hamilton County, before it was a county service.
"Both my parents were paramedics. My mom was one of the first employees here at Hamilton County EMS, back when it started in 1988," he said.
While his ties to the profession run deep, Smith said the bond among his colleagues is just as strong.
"You're always with your fellow co-workers, the ups and the downs, holidays with them, you're always working there with them, so it's your second family. If you ever need any help, or need anything, they're the first to jump up and offer any assistance," he said.
We are proud to share Local 3 News will continue sharing stories of those making a difference in our community.
If you know someone making your community a better place, send Michelle Heron an e-mail, mheron@local3news.com.