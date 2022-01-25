Dade County, Georgia has reached another milestone toward severe storm preparedness.
The buildings of one of their three in-progress storm shelters arrived this week. Four six-inch-thick concrete buildings will make for a safe spot for people to go in the event of severe weather.
The shelters will eventually be placed at the Dade County Sports Complex, in South Dade County and behind Davis Elementary School.
"Any severe thunderstorm warning could be potentially wind damage or anything," said Alex Case, Dade County's director of emergency management.
The buildings are expected to be welded to the foundations which were already set last year. 800 people will be able to fit inside the three shelters, which will be able to withstand wind speeds of up to 250 miles per hour.
"This is all spurred off the 2011 tornadoes that we had throughout this tri-state area and all the devastation," said Case.
Those storms devastated parts of the Tennessee Valley. More than 300 people were killed across the southeast.
In the aftermath of that storm and a few others since then, Dade County was declared an area of concern by the state. The county applied for a $1.4 million FEMA grant in 2016 that would pay for the shelters, flooding prevention and outdoor warning sirens.
The grant paid for 85% of the cost of the projects, with the county covering the rest, according to Case. Nearly six years later, and the shelters should be ready for severe weather soon.
"We want them to be accessed at any time," said Case. "They're going to be safe and secure with them with security monitoring in them."
The shelters will be equipped with bathrooms and passcodes required for entrance. Those codes will be given out in the event of severe weather.
"Prepare yourself. You need to make sure that people have things," said Case. "If you do come to these, you need to make sure you have your clothes, your medicines, your blankets and things like that."
Once the buildings are welded to the foundation, Case added, electricity and plumbing will needed to be added to the buildings. Before they do that, however, he added they will be safe to use in the event of a weather emergency.