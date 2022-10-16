Major and Minor League baseball players will be joining players living with disabilities.
The Event is happening on Saturday, November 5th and they want everyone to come out and support.
The man behind this whole operation says his goal is to make sure no one living with disabilities is left out.
For the first time ever, the alternative baseball team, a group of players living with autism will be playing alongside major and minor league baseball players.
Taylor Duncan, The founder of the Alternative League is on the spectrum himself.
Duncan says he was diagnosed years ago, he could no longer play the sport he loved.
"When I was much younger, I was often denied opportunities to play baseball and traditional sports due to the preconceived notion of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish," said Duncan.
This made him start his own league for teens and adults giving them an outlet to enjoy the game.
"The coach is like a mentor to them on their team setting and really we are catering everything they do to their individual skill level so that they can gradually grow and grow with their teammates as well," explained Duncan.
The league hopes to inspire the community by raising awareness for those on the spectrum.
Duncan says the world has come a long way in bringing awareness to autism but there is still a long way to go to help people understand it.
The inclusive celebration of determination will bring some of baseball's biggest names to Chattanooga.
"We are where we are today to be able to bring these players from across the country who are coming from their area from Washington all the way out to the mid-west for this 9-inning exhibition," Duncan said.
Duncan says they are in need of volunteers to make this event happen.
"We need ticket takers, we need ushers, and assistance," explain Duncan. " We need assistance with a quiet room that we are going to have in one of the luxury boxes at the stadium for those that need that. time to themselves."
Duncan says they want to continue this for years to come, but need a coach to make that happen.
"Want to be able to promote that image, that message that says if they can do it heck yeah I can do it," said Duncan.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 5th.
Tickets are on sale at the Lookout Box Office for $10.
Volunteers can sign up by clicking here.