The Police confirmed the bag belonged to someone and while it appeared suspicious, it only had clothes in it.
In cases like these, Chattanooga Police followed standard protocol made by their Explosive Division to keep everyone safe.
That was the sound heard by hundreds after police detonated a suspicious bag found on Market Street.
This red bag sparked concern by witnesses who thought its appearance just did not seem right.
The Chattanooga Police Department quickly responded, closing down streets in the area, and evacuating people to safety.
Catherine Rodriguez with Gallery 1401 says she waited 2 hours while police conducted their investigation.
"It was just interesting to have something like that happen in Chattanooga. I mean we have full faith in the Chattanooga Police Department they were very helpful," Rodriguez said.
The loud sound from the explosion frightening to the ear, but it was standard procedure Assistant Chief of Police, Jerri Sutton says was made by the Department's bomb unit.
"But i've had a mix of reaction," shared Rodriguez. "But mostly people who are just happy to be back downtown and that it was taken care of."
After police ruled out the possible threat. All events of the day continued on as planned.
"It's a positive event its family-friendly. You know people from all parts of Chattanooga can take part in it, so its really good that it was able to continue," Rodriguez explained.
Assistant Chief Sutton didn't disclose what factors played a role in detonating the bag. But, the department has ruled there is no further threat to the community.