- Already looking forward to your next holiday meal? Main Street Meats recently released its Christmas Take-Home Menu for the holidays. Pre-sale orders can be made now online — the deadline to place your order is Friday, Dec. 16 + pickup will be on Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Main Street Meats releases holiday take-home menu ahead of Christmas deadline
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating after 3 people found dead in Hixson
-
Jason Chen's former classmates claim he has a history of impersonating students online
-
UPDATE: Man charged in murder of Jasmine Pace makes first court appearance Tuesday
-
Grundy County man files federal lawsuit after being wrongfully convicted
-
Cleveland family faces eviction but say landlord is at fault
-
DECISION 2022: Warnock bests Walker in Senate runoff
-
Chattanooga man sentenced to 290 months imprisonment on drug trafficking & firearm charges
-
UPDATE: Police blow up suspicious package on Market Street, road reopens Saturday
-
Cleveland police working to identify body found off APD 40 over the weekend
-
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship