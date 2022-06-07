After two weekends of mass shootings in downtown Chattanooga, leaders are looking toward preventing another one.
"There is no one cause and there is no one fix," said Ellis Smith, a spokesperson for the city of Chattanooga. "A lot of people don’t feel like they do have options. And so, whether that’s workforce training, whether that’s bringing better jobs. Helping people skill up.”
Long-term, Smith said the city is looking at investing in job opportunities, curbing homelessness and opening community centers for longer hours to give young people in the city safe places to spend their time.
“We will not tolerate people who feel that they are beyond the law," said Smith.
Investigators are now calling the shooting on McCallie Avenue Sunday morning 'gang-related,' but not 'gang-motivated,' meaning a victim or a suspect in the shooting has been identified as a known gang member.
The shooting that left six teenagers injured on Walnut Street has not been identified as either 'gang-related' or 'gang-motivated.'
"We have heard from citizens who are there and in the area about their concerns about the presence of gangs," Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said in a one-on-one interview with Local 3 News. "Making certain that states are sharing the information when it comes to juvenile offenses. Many times, those records are expunged.”
But Smith said the answers to the problem are often not clear, and the ones that are often take more time for results to be seen.
"These are longer-term plays," said Smith. "These are some of these investments are going to take a lot of years to play out because we’re targeting the next generation.”
If you have any information in any of the shootings police are investigating, you're asked to call 423-643-5100. You can also submit a tip anonymously using the city's Atlas One app.