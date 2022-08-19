The Lone Star tick is a species of tick that is common across the Southeast. They are identifiable by a white spot found on females' backs. This species of tick carries the alpha-gal enzyme, resulting in some people developing a red meat allergy after being bit. Dr. Marc Cromie, the President of the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, said he is seeing an increase in patients with alpha-gal syndrome over the last few months.

"Chattanooga is an outdoor area. The Scenic City is a great place to hike and play outside, and we are seeing a lot of patients being exposed to this Lone Star tick and subsequently getting alpha-gal," said Cromie.

Alpha-gal is an enzyme that can cause your immune system to have an allergic reaction after consuming red meat. These reactions typically 2-8 hours later.

Linda Woody was recently diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome and shared her experience with red meat.

"I had a steak, and sure enough... 3 hours later, I was deathly ill. I didn't know what happened," said Woody.

Linda had an incorrect diagnosis when she started dealing with symptoms and had recurring issues for over a year.

"It makes your heart race, and you have brain fog. You don't really know what is happening," said Woody.

Other symptoms can include nausea, hives, swelling of the lips, tongue, and other body parts, difficulty breathing, and some people can even go into anaphylaxis.

Doctor Cromie suggests avoiding red meat if you have an alpha-gal allergy.

"You must avoid beef, lamb, pork, or any mammal meat, even deer. And here is the kicker, some people are sensitive to dairy also, fatty dairy like ice cream, and that is hit or miss."

Alpha-gal is treatable at your local allergy clinic and some people grow out of it.

"I have several patients that have now grown out of it so to speak, and they are now able to join the benefits of a nice steak," said Cromie.

Remember to check yourself thoroughly after venturing outside, especially during warmer weather.