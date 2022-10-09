The cast iron museum is located in its hometown of South Pittsburg, Tennessee -- right at the heart of where the skillet is created.
Whether your a celebrity chef, back-yard bar-b-que expert, or just a person who enjoys cooking with a cast iron skillet the museum allows guests a behind-the scene view of how the skillet is made.
Lodge's CEO and President, Mike Otterman says guests will have the chance to get hands-on and interact with some of the displays inside.
"Over the years the brand has grown and we have so many people that want to know how its made," say Lodge's CEO. "They grew up with Cast Iron they have an emotional connection to it. "
Those who enter the museum will be able to lay their eyes on the world's largest cast iron skillet.
It measures over 18 feet and weighs more than 14-thousand pounds.
"As you walk through there's interactive magnets and grinding wheels and its all about the process of how you pour ingot of iron straight through the process of how you come out with a Cast Iron pan," said Otterman.
That's not all that makes this museum stand out. The Cast Iron skillet has been around for 125 years.
Whether you bought your own cast iron skillet or had it passed down to you.
It has given customers quality cookware that has become a center-piece of every families life.
"The consumers come back to I can get better food results, better flavor, and with a little bit of love and care with you iron it can last you for generations," Otterman explained.
Lodge's CEO says guests will be able to share their own personal stories on the wall for future visitors to see.
But, overall Otterman hopes the museum will bring more people to south Pittsburg.
The museum will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a-m to 6-pm.