Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s before bottoming out in the 50s. Thick cloud cover will stick around tonight, with patchy fog developing after midnight. Remember to use your high beams if you encounter foggy conditions!
Another round of showers and storms will swing through Monday. The best chance of rain will be between 11 AM and 5 PM as a cold front moves through the area. Ahead of the cold front, strong winds will develop across the Southeast. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our coverage area from 10 AM to 7 PM Monday. Wind gusts of 40-45 mph will be possible in the valley, with even higher gusts in the mountains.
Tuesday will be the 'pick' day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Cloud cover and rain chances will return Wednesday afternoon as low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. Periods of heavy rain will continue Thursday and Friday. Due to the slow-moving nature of this system, several inches of rain will be possible through Friday afternoon.
