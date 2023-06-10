Happy Saturday! The remainder of our day will feature sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Cloud cover will increase tonight, with a few storms possible after 3 AM. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day as we monitor the potential for strong to severe storms. Periods of showers and storms will begin in the morning and continue into Sunday night. There will be the potential for storms with damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. The timeframe for severe storms will be between 6 PM Sunday and 3 AM Monday. Localized flooding will also be possible as 1-2" of rain is in the forecast through Monday morning.
A few showers will linger into Monday before dry conditions settle in Monday afternoon through Tuesday. The dry period will be brief as unsettled weather returns Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will remain several degrees below average for much of next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.