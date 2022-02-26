Hour By Hour

Widespread rain will develop tonight, with temperatures holding steady around 40 degrees. Rain showers will taper off by Noon Sunday, with gradual clearing during the evening. 0.5-1" of rain is expected tonight through Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will return to the 60s, with overnight lows ranging from 34-38 degrees.

A warming trend will continue through the rest of the week as highs reach the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Enjoy the dry, spring-like week ahead!

For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.

Meteorlogist

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

