Widespread rain will develop tonight, with temperatures holding steady around 40 degrees. Rain showers will taper off by Noon Sunday, with gradual clearing during the evening. 0.5-1" of rain is expected tonight through Sunday afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will return to the 60s, with overnight lows ranging from 34-38 degrees.
A warming trend will continue through the rest of the week as highs reach the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Enjoy the dry, spring-like week ahead!
