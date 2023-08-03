We’ve had a few sporadic showers this morning, but the big rain of the day is moving in now. Consistent rain will progress from northwest to southeast across our area from 11am to 5pm ET. The most widespread coverage will be from about 12:30pm to 4pm ET. Thankfully, the overall rainfall totals are trending down to about 0.25-1.5” for today. However, a few spots may still receive higher amounts from training storms, so localized flooding remains a low-end threat. There also is a low risk of an embedded strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts.
Afternoon rain continues and may negatively affect midday commutes and picking up kids after school. Please, be careful driving. Highs today will be cooler in the upper 70s to 84 with the clouds and rain.
Tonight into Friday morning, scattered storms will still be possible, especially for Chattanooga and southwestward. Friday will be partly sunny with some additional scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Then, the weekend with be very humid and hot. Saturday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and only an isolated storm. Sunday will have slightly greater storm activity with scattered coverage and highs in the low 90s.