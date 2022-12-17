After a nice day, a widespread hard freeze will take hold of the Tennessee Valley tonight. Overnight lows will range from 20-27 degrees. Sunday will be nearly identical to today, with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.
After a sunny weekend, cloud cover will increase Monday and Tuesday as a weak system moves across the region. The latest model runs pull enough moisture northward to introduce a slight chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday. There may even be enough cold air in place for a few snow flurries Monday night.
Wednesday will be a calm day with mild temperatures. Then by Thursday, things get interesting. We will be tracking a very potent surge of arctic air pushing across the central third of the country. A low pressure will develop ahead of this surge of cold air, bringing moisture into the Tennessee Valley. Initially, rain showers will develop during the day on Thursday as warm air will still be in place. As the cold air filters in Thursday night, there will be the potential for a transition to snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system, but the latest trends have only a small window for any wintry precipitation. The main concern will be bitterly cold temperatures as we tumble into the teens Thursday night. The chill will continue Christmas weekend, with highs struggling to push out of the 20s Friday and Saturday!