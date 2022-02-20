Happy Sunday! Cloud cover will increase late this evening, with temperatures gradually falling into the 40s. Overnight lows will settle in the upper-30s under partly cloudy skies.
The first round of showers will arrive Monday evening into the overnight hours. A heavier round of rain and thunderstorms will move across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A few storms could reach severe limits Tuesday evening, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. 1-3" of rainfall will be possible through Wednesday morning.
The rain will become more hit or miss on Wednesday. There will likely be a prolonged lull in the rainfall and maybe even some sunshine Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The next system will arrive Thursday afternoon, bringing another round of heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley. An additional 1-2" of rainfall will be possible through Friday morning.
Overall, 2-5" of rainfall will be possible Monday evening through Friday morning. Areas of flash flooding could become a problem as the ground becomes saturated throughout the week. Stay weather aware, and be sure to download the Local 3 weather app for the latest.