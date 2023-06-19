Good morning, over the next five days, we’ll have a cut-off low pressure system meander over our area, bringing daily chances for rain and storms. Rainfall totals by Saturday morning should range from about 3-4”. This will be helpful rain, but we will need to keep an eye on any flooding risks and stronger storms.
Specifically for today, it will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. There is a lot of rain and vivid lightning ongoing from the overnight hours. The greatest coverage of rain and storms will continue to progress east across our area through about 6:30am ET. Thus, the first weather impact for today will be wet roads and messy conditions for your morning commute, especially along and east of I-75.
As the day continues, we will have individual showers/storms rotate through our area. The other reason for a Storm Alert Weather Day will be a low-end risk for an isolated severe storm during this period, mainly from 1-9pm ET for areas east of Chattanooga. It will be cloudy this morning, mostly cloudy around noon, and then more breaks in the clouds for a partly sunny sky for mid-afternoon into the evening. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Numerous showers and storms will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday will have scattered activity, and then, finally, the rain chances will drop to 20-30% for the weekend. Highs will be below normal for Monday through Friday with some days staying in the 70s. The weekend will return to the upper 80s.