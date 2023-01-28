After a cold start this morning, temperatures are approaching 60 degrees this afternoon. The rest of the evening will be fantastic weather-wise if you have plans to venture out and about!
Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures slowly fall into the 40s. Conditions will go downhill Sunday as another round of rain moves into the area. The rain will move in by mid-morning and continue on and off for the rest of the day. Rainfall amounts of up to 1" will be possible.
Sunday's rainfall will set the tone for much of next week. An active pattern will bring several chances of rain Monday night through Thursday. Cold air will loom to our north, but the potential for any wintry weather will stay outside of our area. Daily temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s throughout the week. Most of us will pick up 2-4" of rain by Thursday night. Minor flooding concerns could develop by the end of the week as the ground becomes saturated.
