Happy Sunday! Periods of rain will continue through 9 AM, gradually tapering off by mid-morning. A lull in the rain will continue throughout the afternoon before another round of rain moves through this evening. Additional rainfall of 0.1-0.25" will be possible throughout the rest of the day. Prepare for a raw, breezy day with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s.
Colder air will begin to filter into the area tonight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s. There may be enough lingering moisture for a few high-elevation snow showers Monday morning. Accumulations will be very light if any.
Monday and Tuesday are looking dry, with seasonal temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The sky will open up again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as our next round of widespread rain moves into the area. High-elevation snow showers will be possible on the backside of this system, primarily Wednesday night into Thursday. The highest potential for accumulation will be along the TN/NC line.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.